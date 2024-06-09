Tight end Darren Waller has informed the New York Giants he intends to retire, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport adds that the 31-year-old has not attended workouts and the team has known for some time he may not continue his playing career.

Waller played just one season with New York, catching 52 passes for 552 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

Waller began his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, playing sparingly and moved onto the Raiders in 2017. He broke out in his second season in Oakland, recording a 1,145 yards and three touchdowns followed by 1,195 yards and nine touchdowns the season after in 2020, making the Pro Bowl. Waller played two more seasons in Las Vegas before the team traded him to the Giants in March of 2023.

A native of Landover, Md., Waller tallied 350 catches for 4,214 yards and 20 touchdowns in 86 games spread out over eight NFL seasons.