Despite demoting him to QB2, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales says there are no plans to move on from Bryce Young.

The struggling second-year pivot will be benched on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders in favour of veteran Andy Dalton.

“That’s not something we’re really considering,” Canales said at his Wednesday availability. “We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with guys that have experience. We love where we’re at and we’re all hands on deck. We’re focused on playing the Raiders this week.”

Through two weeks, the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama has thrown for 245 yards on 31-for-56 passing and three interceptions. He's been sacked six times.

Dalton, 36, will be making his 164th career start.