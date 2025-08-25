ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is returning for a fourth stint with Buffalo after signing with the Bills on Monday.

The 32-year-old’s signing was included in the NFL’s daily transaction list, and not yet announced by the Bills. Phillips has 10 seasons of NFL experience and returns to Buffalo after finishing last season with the team.

He was considering retirement but held open the possibility of continuing to play only if the Bills expressed interest.

The Bills have a need at defensive tackle with offseason free-agent addition Larry Ogunjobi opening the season set to serve a six-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

The signing comes a day before NFL teams are required to make cuts to establish their 53-player rosters. The five-time defending AFC East champion Bills open the season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7.

Phillips has enjoyed his most success during his time split over five seasons with the Bills. A dependable run-stuffer, he had 19 starts in 61 games with Buffalo, including seven appearances last season.

Selected by Miami in the second round of the 2015 draft out of Oklahoma, Phillips spent his first two-plus seasons with the Dolphins before being waived and claimed by Buffalo in October 2018. Phillips translated a breakout season with the Bills in 2019 by signing a three-year, $30 million contract with Arizona the following offseason. He played only two years with the Cardinals before returning to Buffalo for the 2022 and ’23 seasons.

Phillips opened last season with Dallas before being released after reaching an injury settlement, and then signing with the Bills.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl