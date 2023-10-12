Could the Denver Broncos be set to trade Frank Clark?

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the team has agreed to a pay cut that could help facilitate a move for the veteran defensive end.

Keep an eye on this one: The #Broncos and DE Frank Clark agreed to a pay cut that takes his $3.5 million base salary down to the minimum the rest of the way $841k), sources say. Clark gave back $1.679 million in base pay as part of the restructure. pic.twitter.com/fTpOuoeV0l — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 12, 2023

The cut for the 30-year-old Clark will take his base salary down from $3.5 million to the league minimum of $841,000 for the rest of the season.

A native of Bakersfield, CA, Clark is in his ninth NFL season and first with the Broncos. In two games with the team in 2023, he's recorded a pair of tackles.

The Michigan product was originally taken with the 63rd overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career, before a trade to the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Chiefs, Clark was named to three Pro Bowls and won a pair of Super Bowls.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Oct. 31