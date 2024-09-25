Alex Singleton's season is over.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday that the inside linebacker has a torn ACL.

Singleton, 30, incurred the injury in Sunday's 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The injury occurred in the first quarter, but Singleton played the rest of the game, only discovering the severity of his injury afterwards.

The native of Thousand Oaks, CA finished his afternoon with 10 tackles. Through three games, Singleton recorded 31 tackles and an interception.

A product of Montana State, Singleton was in his sixth NFL season and third with the Broncos, having played his first three campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Singleton spent three seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders where he was a two-time CFL All-Star, the 2017 Most Outstanding Defensive Player and a Grey Cup champion in 2018.