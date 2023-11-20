Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson has been suspended for four games without pay for "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players," it was announced Monday evening.

The league says this included the hit he delivered to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs in the first quarter of Sunday evening's game. Jackson led with his helmet and struck Dobbs in the chest, causing him to fumble and briefly head into the medical tent at the end of the play.

The ban is Jackson's second four-game suspension of the season. He will serve the punishment without pay.

