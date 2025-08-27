ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Two-time All-Pro kick returner and rising wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. left the field midway through the Denver Broncos' practice Wednesday and coach Sean Payton said the third-year pro was being evaluated for a groin injury.

Payton said the team wasn't overly concerned about Mims' injury, an indication his leaving practice midway through the two-hour session was precautionary.

Mims caught six touchdown passes last season and led the league with a 15.7-yard average on punt returns. He averaged 16 yards per punt return his rookie year, when he had a 99-yarder for a touchdown to go with one TD from scrimmage.

Mims is expected to have an even larger role on offense this year, especially with the trade last week of wide receiver Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints.

Also Wednesday, third quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was released by the Broncos on Tuesday as the team pared its roster to 53 players, turned down multiple offers to sign to other teams' active rosters in favor of signing with Denver's practice squad.

“Man, I love it,” second-year wide receiver Troy Franklin said. “It just shows how that locker room is, and we love Sam so it's great to have Sam.”

The Broncos, who went 3-0 in the preseason for the second straight summer, open the season next week against the Tennessee Titans and top overall draft pick Cam Ward.

