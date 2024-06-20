David Shaw has joined the Denver Broncos.

The team announced the former Stanford head coach as its senior personnel executive on Thursday.

A four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Shaw spent 12 years leading the Cardinal from 2011 to 2022.

The San Diego native finished atop the North on four occasions and won the conference three times. He was fired after a 3-9 season that saw Stanford go 1-8 in conference play.

Shaw's teams were 5-3 in bowl games including two Rose Bowl victories in 2012 and 2015.