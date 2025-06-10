ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos beefed up their offensive backfield on Tuesday, agreeing with free agent running back J.K. Dobbins on a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million.

A 2020 second-round pick by Baltimore, Dobbins has an extensive injury history, including an ACL tear in 2021 and a torn Achilles tendon in 2023, but he's been productive when healthy.

He gained a career-best 905 yards on 195 carries and tied his career high with nine rushing touchdowns last year with the Los Angeles Chargers despite missing four games with a sprained knee.

Word broke of Dobbins' acquisition just as the first day of the Broncos' mandatory minicamp was wrapping up, and coach Sean Payton was coy when asked about, saying, “I'm not going to answer to any reports. I think we're close.”

When Dobbins visited the team last week, Payton said: “It's just another opportunity to possibly bring in another good football player to help us win.”

If healthy, Dobbins figures to be one of the primary ballcarriers along with rookie R.J. Harvey, a second-round draft pick out of Central Florida. Other running backs on the roster include second-year pros Blake Watson and Audric Estime, third-year player Jaleel McLaughlin and fourth-year pro Tyler Badie.

A lot will be expected of Dobbins on third down after the Broncos lost their best pass protector in their backfield when Javonte Williams left for Dallas in free agency.

One of Dobbins' best games last season was at Denver in mid-October, when he rushed 25 times for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 23-16 win.

“Yeah, he's a good back, especially when healthy,” Broncos safety Brandon Jones said. “We kind of go back a little bit to high school and college, so I'm very familiar with him as a person and his game on the field. Yeah, he's a baller. He was one of the running backs that had the better rushing games against us last year.

“So, I'm super excited for him to be here.”

___

