Nik Bonitto has committed his future to the Denver Broncos.

The team has agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with the EDGE rusher, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The deal comes with $70 million in guarantees.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Bonitto had a career year last season, the third year of his career.

The 64th overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2022 appeared in all 17 games in 2024, recording 48 tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception and 13.5 sacks.

For his career, the 25-year-old Bonitto has 92 tackles, four forced fumbles and 23.0 sacks in 47 games.

The Broncos open their 2025 season on Sunday at home to the Tennessee Titans.