DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos added former University of Texas and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger to their QB room Wednesday.

Ehlinger replaces Zach Wilson, who signed with Miami earlier in free agency, as the third quarterback behind second-year starter Bo Nix and seventh-year backup Jarrett Stidham.

Ehlinger has played in eight NFL games and started three, all with the Colts, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2021. In his pro career, he has completed 64 of 101 passes for 573 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.

