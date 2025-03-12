Evan Engram wasn't without a team for long.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Denver Broncos have signed the veteran tight end to a two-year deal.

Engram, 30, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week with whom he spent the past three seasons.

A native of Powder Springs, GA, Engram appeared in nine games this past season, hauling in 47 receptions for 365 yards and a touchdown.

Originally taken with the 23rd overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, Engram spent the first five seasons of his career with the New York Giants.

In 108 career games, the two-time Pro Bowler has 496 receptions for 4,922 yards and 25 TDs.