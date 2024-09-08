NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek Carr passed for three touchdowns and the New Orleans Saints scored on their first nine possessions in a 47-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams each ran for touchdowns and Blake Grupe kicked four field goals — two from beyond 50 yards — in an extraordinary debut for new Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

The Panthers, who went 2-15 last season, made front office, coaching and key roster changes in hopes of showing more promise this season. But this season opener could not have gone much worse for new coach Dave Canales and second-year quarterback Bryce Young.

Young was 13 of 30 passing for 161 yards and was intercepted twice — once each by safeties Will Harris and Jordan Howden.

The Saints profited from another turnover when safety Tyrann Matthieu forced and recovered a fumble by receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Young was sacked three times by defensive back Alontae Taylor and once by linebacker Demario Davis.

Carr was 19 of 23 for 200 yards, highlighted by his 59-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed on the game's opening series. Carr also found tight ends Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson for touchdowns of 3 and 16 yards, the latter putting New Orleans up 30-0 before Carolina scored its first points on a field goal as the first half ended.

Johnson also got a hand on a Johnny Hekker punt that went just 11 yards, setting up the Saints on the Panthers’ 36. Williams' 14-yard, fourth-quarter TD run came two plays later.

Kamara finished with 83 yards rushing and 27 receiving for his 50th game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

Young scored the Panthers' lone touchdown on a three-yard scramble in the third quarter.

Injuries

Saints: Left guard Lucas Patrick left the game with a toe injury in the first half. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore left with a hamstring injury. ... Moreau was pulled from the game with concussion symptoms after a first-down catch in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Panthers: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Saints: Visit Dallas on Sunday.

