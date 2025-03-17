The Houston Texans and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have reached a new record-setting deal that will pay Stingley $90 million over three years.

He will receive $30 million per year and $89 million guaranteed, making him the league's highest-paid defensive back.

The 23-year-old played in all 17 games last season, recording 54 combined tackles and five interceptions. He was named an All-Pro and finished 17th in defensive player of the year voting.

Stingley, from Baton Rouse, La., was selected No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU and is a veteran of three NFL seasons.