JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Deshaun Watson ran for a touchdown, Dustin Hopkins kicked three field goals and the stingy Cleveland Browns did just enough to hold off the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13 on Sunday.

The Browns (1-1) dominated much of the rainy day, sacking Trevor Lawrence four times and holding Jacksonville in check for nearly three quarters.

The Jaguars (0-2) woke up late, with Lawrence finding rookie Brian Thomas Jr. for 66 yards to set up a touchdown and then adding a field goal to make it a one-score game.

Cleveland had a chance to put it away, but three penalties left the Browns facing a third-and-36 from midfield. Corey Bojorquez dropped a punt inside the 2-yard line, and Alex Wright sacked Lawrence in the end zone on the ensuing play.

The Jags got a chance in the final minute and mustered a threat with 8 seconds left. But Lawrence's pass to the end zone fell to the ground.

Lawrence was a non-factor most of the afternoon, and “TrEverBank Stadium” was a bust.

The Jaguars changed signage at EverBank Stadium to “TrEverBank” as part of a marketing promotion designed to highlight a collaboration between the popular quarterback and the Jacksonville-based financial services company.

The Browns bankrupted the gimmick and frustrated Lawrence so often that TV cameras caught him arguing with coach Doug Pederson on the sideline.

“Right now, we’ve just got to stop kind of the nonsense that we’re creating for ourselves,” Pederson told CBS at halftime.

Lawrence completed 14 of 30 passes for 220 yards as the Jaguars lost for the seventh time in their last eight games.

Watson was 22-of-34 passing for 186 yards, with 73 of those going to Jerry Jeudy. Jerome Ford ran for 64 yards.

Moving up

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne rushed for 52 yards and surpassed quarterback Mark Brunell (2,219) for fifth on the team’s career list. Etienne reached the milestone in 36 games. Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew rank first and second, respectively, on the list.

Etienne could pass Leonard Fournette (2,631) and James Stewart (2,951) to get to the third spot this season.

Key injuries

Browns: WR David Bell (hip) was carted off the field in the third quarter with a trainer holding his leg in a raised position and immediately ruled out. RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) also was ruled out. RT Dawand Jones left the game and headed to the locker room with cramps but later returned.

Jaguars: Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram strained a hamstring during pregame warmups and was ruled out an hour before kickoff. Backup RB Tank Bigsby injured a shoulder when he was hammered during a kickoff return. He fumbled, and the Browns recovered, but the play was negated by a penalty. RT Anton Harrison injured a leg and briefly left the game late.

Up next

Browns: Cleveland hosts the New York Giants next Sunday.

Jaguars: Jacksonville plays at Buffalo on Monday night.

___

