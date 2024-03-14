The Detroit Lions announced Thursday they have agreed to contract extensions for executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. Both agreed to multi-year extensions that will keep them with the team through the 2027 season.

All us 🤝 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 14, 2024

"We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons," said Detroit Lions principal owner and chair Sheila Hamp in a statement. "They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."

Holmes joined the Lions prior to the start of the 2021 season and drafted would would go on to be cornerstone pieces in Oregon tackle Penei Sewell (seventh overall) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (112 overall). He would strike gold again in the '22 draft, taking Michigan native Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick and Alabama standout Jameson Williams 10 picks later.

This past draft, Holmes drafted linebacker Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta, who established the new #NFL record for receptions in a season by a rookie tight end.

Campbell joined the Lions six days after Holmes in 2021. Campbell posted a 3-13-1 record in his first season at the helm, but has quickly turned the Lions into a contender in the NFC, going 12-5 last season and guiding the Lions to their first NFC North Division title and first NFL playoff win in 32 years.

Campbell is currently 24-16-1 as the Lions' head coach and was named a Coach of the Year finalist last season.