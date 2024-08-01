ALLEN PARK , Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions’ depth on the defensive line will be tested as they face the season without defensive end John Cominsky.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Cominsky was carted off the field with a right knee injury on Tuesday, during the team’s second padded practice.

“Cominsky, certainly man, he’s been a part of us for going on three years now and he’s just a steady piece that does things right, works his tail off,” coach Dan Campbell said. “So, I hate it, I hate it for him, but I also know he’s going to get it done and he’s going to do everything he can to get back and be ready.”

It’s possible that following rehab from surgery Cominsky could return for the playoffs.

“I do think we’re in position to certainly handle this,” Campbell said. "We feel pretty good about the guys that we have in there. Some of these young guys are developing, they’re coming on."

Aidan Hutchinson is Detroit’s top defensive end and the team is counting on veteran Marcus Davenport being healthy and productive after signing him to a one-year contract in the offseason.

