the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

With the Aaron Rodgers era over and Jordan Love one off to a 2-1 start, the Packers look to continue their winning ways against a Lions team that they have, historically, found tremendous success against.

Standing in the way of the Packers capturing their 106th franchise win over the Lions is a revitalized squad led by head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff.

The Lions (2-1) opened their season by stunning the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. They fell short of an encore performance against the Seattle Seahawks but rebounded against the Atlanta Falcons in a one-sided 20-6 win.

The Packers, on the other hand, kicked off their season with a 38-30 win over the Chicago Bears and went 1-1 in their next two games against the Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

the NFL's Toy Story Funday Football game between the Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars

the Philadelphia Eagles' own Kelce-Swift combo (Jason Kelce and D'Andre Swift) look to remain undefeated as they host the reeling Washington Commanders

Subscribers to TSN+ can catch an all-AFC North showdown as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens battle Deshaun Watson's Cleveland Browns with a coveted divisional win up for grabs.

Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) host the Arizona Cardinals

the Chiefs and the New York Jets for Sunday Night Football.

Week 4 wraps up with the New York Giants looking to rebound in primetime after their loss on TNF to the 49ers as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on TSN1.

The Seahawks improved to 2-1 on Sunday with a win over the Carolina Panthers.

