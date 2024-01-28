The Detroit Lions have a 24-7 lead over the San Francisco 49ers at halftime of the NFC Championship game.

The Lions opened the scoring in the first quarter when Jameson Williams got the reverse handoff from QB Jared Goff and broke a few tackles for a 42-yard touchdown on the opening drive to make it 7-0.

The 49ers had an opportunity to get on the board with just under eight minutes remaining in the first but Jake Moody’s 48-yard field goal attempt went wide right.

Detroit doubled their first quarter lead to 14-0 when Goff handed the ball off to David Montgomery at the one-yard line and he ran it up the middle for the touchdown.

To kick off the second quarter, San Francisco got on the board when QB Brock Purdy handed the ball off to Christian McCaffrey who rushed it up the middle for a two-yard touchdown to make it a 14-7 game.

Midway through the quarter, Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez picked off Purdy and returned it to the 31-yard line.

With Detroit back in possession, Jahmyr Gibbs evaded a number of tackles to run it in for a 15-yard touchdown to make it a 21-7 game.

The Lions would make it 24-7 on a 21-yard field goal from Michael Badgley to end the quarter.

The winner will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 11.