ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions ranked among the league leaders in rushing last season and expect to be just as effective this upcoming season with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery running behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines.

In the first week of padded practice at training camp, the run game has struggled to get its footing.

"After two (padded) days we’ve had more runs stuffed than we've had in the past few training camps. When we look at it from an offensive perspective, we’re very close to generating some big ones but we haven’t put it together. That’s the easiest thing to say," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said on Thursday before the third workout in pads.

Coach Dan Campbell said the run game is a work in progress, but he has no concerns overall since this is the first week of padded practices.

“We’re not 100 percent clicking which is not uncommon at this stage of camp,’’ Johnson said.

Gibbs’ best play on Thursday was a touchdown catch from quarterback Nate Sudfeld during a red zone drill. Gibbs has worked on his receiving skills to add to his repertoire this season.

In 2023 — the first year for Gibbs and Montgomery together — the run game averaged 4.6 yards per carry (500 attempts, 2,311 yards). The 27 rushing touchdowns were tied for first in the NFL.

The offensive line returned four starters. Kevin Zeitler, a 13-year veteran, was signed as a free agent to start at right guard after the departure of Jonah Jackson.

“Like anything, we start with a heavy load of different types of runs and you see ‘OK, what can we really hang our hat on and get good at?,‘’’ Campbell said. “So really we haven’t busted some of these out of here. The defense has done a good job but honestly on offense it’s been one guy. We get an unbelievable double team with Zeitler and (Penei) Sewell, but we don’t get the backside cut off, it’s one guy here, one guy there and the other four or five guys are doing it well. So look, it’s a work in progress."

More padded practices will speed that progress.

Montgomery, now in his sixth season, had 219 rushes for 1,015 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns in 2023.

As a rookie last season, Gibbs carried 182 times for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“I really want to get off to a quicker start because I didn’t meet the 1,000 yards I wanted last year,’’ Gibbs said. “I think if I get off to a quicker start I’ll definitely be past it.’’

Gibbs was hampered with a soft-tissue injury that kept him out of work in the spring. But he’s back at full speed.

He sees a big difference this year in his second training camp.

“I think, just getting comfortable. Last year was pretty inconsistent. I’m working on being more consistent throughout the weeks,’’ Gibbs said.

Campbell has confidence in the backs and the offensive line as training camp enters its second week.

“Gibbs needs reps, he got hurt in the spring, he’s coming back off of it, he’s in a good spot but we have to push him. He needs reps, reps, reps,’’ Campbell said.

