Report: Johnson to remain with Lions
Ben Johnson - The Canadian Press
Published
Ben Johnson is sticking around in the Motor City.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator has informed the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders that he will be staying with the team.
Johnson, 37, was widely considered as a top candidate for the two remaining head coach vacancies.
A native of Charleston, SC, Johnson has been with the Lions since 2019 and has served as OC under Dan Campbell for the past two seasons.
Under Johnson, the NFC North champion Lions were fourth in the NFL in passing yards (4,606), fifth in passing TDs (30), fifth in rushing yards (2,311) and tied for first in rushing TDs (27).
Prior to joining the Lions, Johnson also spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Boston College.