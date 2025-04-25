The Detroit Lions ensured two key pieces of their core are locked up for another season on Friday.

ESPN's Field Yates reports the team picked up fifth-year options on both defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Hutchinson, 24, was the second overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan where he was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

After playing all 17 games of his first two seasons, Hutchinson's 2024 campaign ended in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys when he fractured both his tibia and fibia. Hutchinson had recorded a league-leading 7.5 sacks in his first five games of the season.

A Pro Bowler in 2023, Hutchinson has recorded 122 tackles, four interceptions and 28.5 sacks in 39 career games.

Williams, 24, was the 12th overall selection in the same draft out of Alabama where he spent his junior season. The St. Louis native played his first two collegiate seasons at Ohio State.

Williams' rookie season was limited to only six games due to an ACL tear incurred while still with the Crimson Tide. His second season in the league began with a six-game suspension for a violation of the league's gambling policy.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 15 games and hauled in 58 passes for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns.

Both men are set to begin their fourth NFL season in September.