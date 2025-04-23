The Detroit Lions signed All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph to a four-year, $86 million deal on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal makes Joseph the highest paid safety in NFL history.

Joseph led the NFL this past season with nine interceptions and finished with 12 pass deflections and 83 combined tackles. He finished sixth in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The 24-year-old was selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft (97th overall pick) and has spent all three of his NFL seasons with the team.

In 49 career NFL games, Joseph has 17 interceptions, 31 passes defenced and 247 combined tackles.

More to come.