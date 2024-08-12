ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Jake Fromm, adding depth at a position that took a hit when Hendon Hooker had a concussion.

“We felt like he’s going to be able to pick up the offense pretty fast, enough to be able to go out and help us if need be," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday night.

Detroit did not want to play a preseason game on Saturday night at Kansas City with just Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld healthy enough to take snaps.

The 26-year-old Fromm went 0-2 as a starter in 2021 with the New York Giants. The former Georgia star, drafted by Buffalo in the fifth round in 2020, was released by Washington three months ago.

“We needed somebody we felt like could work in the pocket and he was fortunately available,” Campbell said. "He had a workout (Monday), looked pretty good, so we’ll see where it goes.”

The Lions were hoping Hooker would get much-needed experience in his second NFL season, coming back from a knee injury that ended his college career.

Hooker was hurt in the third quarter on a run in a preseason game last week against the Giants, playing for the first time in 21 months since tearing a ligament in his left knee as a fifth-year senior for the Tennessee Volunteers. He was 5 of 9 for 36 yards and had four carries for 34 yards, including a 16-yard run.

Detroit drafted Hooker in the third round last year, knowing he would likely not play as a rookie and hoping he would at least develop into a dependable backup.

The defending NFC North champions gave Goff a $212 million, four-year extension in May and will open the regular season at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8 as they look to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

