Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for the first touchdown of the 2023 NFL season as the Detroit Lions took a lead on the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of Thursday's opener.

Goff hit St. Brown over the middle and the speedy USC product easily made his way into the endzone to give the visiting Lions the early lead. The catch was already St. Brown's third of the night.

St. Brown was the Lions' leading receiver last season, going for 1,161 yards receiving and six touchdowns in 2022.

Detroit was set to punt on fourth down from deep in their own territory, but head coach Dan Campbell called for a fake punt, which the Lions picked up the first down on. Completions to Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones Jr. and runs by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery lead the Lions down the field and into the redzone, where they eventually took a 7-0 lead.

The Lions held that lead through the end of the first quarter as they look to deliver the first upset of the new season.