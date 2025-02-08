Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest and oldest minds in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Reid and Matt Nagy vs. Vic Fangio. Nick Sirianni and Kellen Moore vs. Steve Spagnuolo.

This Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest — and oldest — minds in the NFL. Reid and Fangio are 66. Spagnuolo is 65.

When the Kansas City Chiefs (17-2) go for a three-peat in a rematch against the Eagles (17-3) on Sunday, the game will come down to what Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and teammates do on the field against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter and the rest of Philadelphia’s talented roster.

But it starts with the coaches and the coordinators and their schemes. They have to devise the correct game plan and make the best play calls.

The Chiefs were in the middle of the pack in offense this season, ranking 16th in total yards. But Reid has been an offensive mastermind for three decades and Mahomes is always capable of making some magic, especially on the biggest stage.

They’ll face off against Fangio, who inherited one of the league’s worst units and turned it into the No. 1 defense in the NFL in his first season in Philadelphia.

The Eagles had the second-best rushing offense thanks to Barkley’s historic season and Hurts has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith so the passing attack is potent despite finishing 29th.

They have to find a way against Spagnuolo, who came up with the perfect plan to prevent the Patriots from a perfect season 17 years ago. Spagnuolo won his first ring as a defensive coordinator for the Giants and has won three more with the Chiefs.

When the Eagles have the ball

Barkley. Barkley. Barkley. The AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year has 2,447 combined yards rushing and 18 TDs, including seven scores of 60-plus yards. Everything starts with him. He’s been spectacular this season and can take it the distance every time he touches the ball. But the Eagles have plenty more fire power. Hurts is a threat to run, which helps keep defenses guessing and that helped Barkley become the best home run hitter in the NFL.

Despite pedestrian passing stats, Hurts has been productive. He takes care of the ball, tossing just five interceptions and only one in his past 15 games. He had a 103.7 passer rating and had big passing games when the Eagles needed him against the Commanders in the NFC championship game and Steelers in mid-December.

Brown is an elite receiver, even when he’s reading a book on the sideline. Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert are top targets for Hurts, too.

The key to Philadelphia’s success on offense is one of the top lines in the NFL led by tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Spagnuolo can make things difficult even for the best teams. Tom Brady, Randy Moss and the Patriots found out almost two decades ago in the Super Bowl.

Buffalo's Josh Allen got another taste of it in the AFC championship game when Spagnuolo sent a corner blitz on fourth-and-5 with the game on the line.

Kansas City’s defense finished ninth overall, allowing the fourth-fewest points.

Jones is an All-Pro interior lineman, edge George Karlaftis led the team with eight sacks and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton had 6 1/2. Cornerback Trent McDuffie was a second-team All-Pro. The McDuffie-Brown matchup could be a classic.

Protecting Hurts will be crucial for Philadelphia, though he has the ability to escape and scramble for long gains.

Sirianni turned the offense over to Moore, a first-year Eagles coordinator likely coaching his last game with Philadelphia. Moore is expected to become the head coach for the Saints.

When the Chiefs have the ball

The Chiefs had the league’s 14th-ranked passing offense behind Mahomes and 22nd-ranked rushing attack. The Eagles were No. 1 overall and against the pass, 10th against the run and second best in scoring.

Mahomes is 8-0 against Fangio’s defenses. But teams that were first in defense are 10-2 in the Super Bowl since 1970.

Mahomes is a master at making plays and finding ways to win games, especially close ones. He had subpar numbers by his standards — 3,928 yards, 26 TDs, 11 interceptions and a 93.5 rating.

Kelce, despite a drop-off in the regular season, is a prime-time player in the postseason. And, Mahomes has DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and first-round pick Xavier Worthy. Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are effective runners.

All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney and All-Pro center Creed Humphrey anchor the offensive line along with right guard Trey Smith. Thuney is playing left tackle.

They’ll be tasked with keeping Carter and edge Nolan Smith away from Mahomes. Brandon Graham, whose strip-sack of Brady sealed Philadelphia’s only Super Bowl victory seven years ago, could be back to bolster the rush.

All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun will play an important role against Mahomes and rookie slot cornerback Cooper DeJean going against Kelce could determine the game. Cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Darius Slay give Philadelphia a top tandem against the pass.

Reid is creative and not afraid to add different wrinkles. Fangio disguises coverages and aims to take away big plays.

Mahomes was under constant pressure in his only Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay four years ago. The Eagles have to make him uncomfortable to have a chance.

Special teams

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been shaky this season. He was 28 of 36 in the regular season, making just 1 of 7 field goals from beyond 50 yards. He’s 6 for 7 on field goals in the playoffs but has missed three extra points.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit the game-winning field goal against the Eagles two years ago in the Super Bowl and hit a tying field goal to force overtime last year. He was 21 of 25 on field goals in the regular season and missed two extra points. He is 9 for 9 on kicks in the playoffs.

The Eagles averaged 9.2 yards on punt returns and 26.5 on kick returns.

The Chiefs averaged 9.9 yards on punt returns and 27.1 on kick returns.

Coaching

Sirianni was thought to be coaching for his job this season and the fickle folks in Philly were calling for him to be fired at 2-2. But he just keeps winning. He has the fifth-best winning percentage in NFL history and is the only coach in franchise history to reach the Super Bowl twice.

Reid will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he retires. He already has three Super Bowl rings and is the winningest coach in the history of the Chiefs and Eagles.

Intangibles

The Eagles came close two years ago and know anything less than winning a Lombardi trophy won’t be considered a success in Philadelphia. They’re not satisfied with getting here.

The Chiefs are aiming to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to three-peat. Reid and Mahomes are chasing Bill Belichick and Brady while they have to win three more Super Bowls to match them.

