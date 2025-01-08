Eagles expect Hurts to practice for first time since concussion

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was expected to practice Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a concussion in Week 16, clearing the way for him to start this weekend in an NFC wild-card playoff game.

Barring any setbacks, Hurts could return for Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles (14-3) had said nothing until Wednesday about Hurts’ health since he suffered a concussion and left a Dec. 22 game early against Washington. He missed the final two games — where backups Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee led the Eagles to victories — and coach Nick Sirianni had said only that Hurts remained in the NFL concussion protocol.

Sirianni said Wednesday that Hurts was scheduled to attend practice later in the day at Lincoln Financial Field. He did not say if there were any limits on how much Hurts could participate in the session.

Hurts was 20 of 34 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and led the Eagles to a 34-29 victory over the Packers in the season opener.

Hurts, who played late in the season with a broken finger on his non-throwing hand, threw for 2,903 yards this season with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He threw only one interception after the NFC East champion Eagles returned from their Week 5 bye.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl