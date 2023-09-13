Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles battling the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

The Eagles taking on the Vikings begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thursday Night Football.

The Eagles were able to hang on 25-20 to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday for their first win of the season.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts led the offence with 170 passing yards with a touchdown while receiver A.J. Brown added 79 receiving yards.

The Vikings are coming off a tough 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 thanks to a Chase McLaughlin 57-yard field late in the fourth quarter.

Pivot Kirk Cousins threw for 344 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception while star wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 150 receiving yards.

NFL Sunday

Week 2 coverage of the NFL includes Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers taking on rookie running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will then try to bounce back from a devastating 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys as they take on Joshua Dobbs and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT.

Viewers can also watch a data-enhanced feed of both games where they can see an on-field augmentation of the game, including live players stats and route trails.

NFL Sunday coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals try to rebound from a Week 1 loss as they take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL RedZone coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT until the afternoon slate of games come to a conclusion.

The Bengals take on the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Sunday Night Football features an AFC East clash between Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins and Mac Jones and the New England Patriots with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4p.m. PT.

Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football coverage continues with two highlighted games across the TSN Network.

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints take on 2023 No.1 overall draft selection Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers at 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT on TSN1/3 before Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns look to build on their Week 1 win against Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on TSN4/5.

Monday Night Football begins 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.