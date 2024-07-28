EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Training camp days tend to be very long for coaches and their assistants.

There are meetings, practices, more meetings, planning the next day's workouts and watching seemingly endless film of the players.

The film work can be tedious, unless something catches their eye.

Coach Brian Daboll has had that experience since the New York Giants opened camp Wednesday, watching outside linebacker Brian Burns going against left tackle Andrew Thomas on a daily basis.

Burns, the linebacker New York acquired from Carolina, going against the Giants top lineman.

“We say that a lot when we’re watching as a coaching staff," Daboll said Sunday. “Man, that’s a fun matchup to watch. Those guys go at it. They make each other better. They’re both really good football players, so I think it helps us as a team.”

Burns said his competition with Thomas has been fairly even.

“I embrace the opportunity,” Burns said. “Ever since he got back, because you know he wasn’t practicing in the beginning of OTAs, but ever since he got back, I’ve been on his side. We’re definitely going to get each other better. Today, he kind of got me a little (ticked) off. He edged me out today. So, tomorrow we got a battle."

Monday will be the first day in full pads for the Giants.

“That’s a big step for this whole team to see where everybody’s at, physically, and their mentality,” Burns said. “It’s going to tell a lot about our defense, how we come out and go against our offense. It’s definitely a big step, and I’m going to put a lot of emphasis on that to our defense.”

General manager Joe Schoen gave up draft picks in 2024 and 2025 and then agreed to give the linebacker a five-year, $141 million contract with $87 million guaranteed.

The Giants now have two outstanding edge rushers with Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. In his five seasons with the Panthers, he had 46 sacks, including eight last season when Carolina was often trailing in a 2-15 season.

Thibodeaux had 11 1/2 sacks last season in his second season and they will benefit having Pro Bowl tackle Dexter Lawrence creating a push in the middle.

Burns has played the right side since camp opened but he said he can play the other. He and Thibodeaux share thoughts on the field and push one another.

“We had a competition yesterday in that last call-it ‘period,’” Burns said. “Whoever got the first sack had to do 25 pushups or something like that and he got it. I’ll give it to him for now. But yeah, we’re still having that friendly competition. It’s going to help us get better.”

NOTES: New York activated tight end and fourth-round draft choice Theo Johnson off the physically unable to perform list and waived free agent quarterback Nathan Rourke.

