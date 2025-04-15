Tyron Smith is hanging up his cleats.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the eight-time Pro Bowl tackle will sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys and officially retire from the NFL.

Smith, 34, spent last season with the New York Jets after playing the first 12 seasons of his career with the Cowboys. He appeared in 10 games last season.

A left tackle for a majority of his career, Smith was originally taken with the ninth overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of USC.

A native of Moreno Valley, CA, Smith appeared in 171 career games.

He was named an All-Pro on five occasions, including a first teamer in 2014 and 2016.

Smith was also named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2010s.