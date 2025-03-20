Michael Gallup is back in the NFC East.

After a one-year retirement, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has signed with the Washington Commanders.

Originally taken with the 81st overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado State, Gallup had spent the entirety of his six-year career with the Cowboys.

In 2023, he hauled in 34 passes for 418 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gallup went on to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders last spring before retiring ahead of training camp.

For his career, Gallup has recorded 3,744 yards on 266 receptions with 21 TDs. His best season statistically came in 2019 when he recorded career highs in yardage (1,107) and TDs (six).

The Atlanta native announced his plans to come back earlier this month and had previously met with the Seattle Seahawks.