TSN and TSN+ have you covered this weekend with a full slate of action on the horizon, including Euro Cup qualifying matches, NCAA, NFL, NHL, NBA and more.

NFL Sunday action headlined by RedZone on TSN+

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league Sunday with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Watch seven hours of commercial-free football with NFL RedZone TSN+.

TSN and TSN+ also have you covered with two games during the 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. window.

Coming off a Thanksgiving loss of their own, the Detroit Lions take on the New Orleans Saints in an all-NFC matchup.

Watch the Lions vs. the Saints at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Jared Goff and the Lions are coming off a Thanksgiving game to forget as the former California Golden Bear was sacked three times and lost three fumbles against their division rival Packers.

After entering Week 12 riding a three-game win streak, the Lions (8-3) look to avoid back-to-back losses for the fist time this season.

Sitting tied with the Atlanta Falcons for the head of the NFC South's table, the Saints look to snap a two-game skid and get back in the win column.

On TSN+, the Pittsburgh Steelers look to keep rolling in the wake of the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada against the Arizona Cardinals.

Subscribe to watch the Cardinals vs. the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN+.

The Steelers parted ways with Canada following their Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns, in a game where the Steelers' offence amassed 249 total yards.

The Steelers responded in Week 12 as quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

After winning in Kyler Murray's return under centre, the Cards (2-10) have lost two straight and are currently slated to pick second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Coverage stays in the NFC in the afternoon window as the Carolina Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after firing head coach Frank Reich on Monday.

Watch the Panthers vs. the Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor takes over the head coaching duties and hopes to avoid the team's fifth straight loss.

Rookie Bryce Young has struggled in his first season, throwing for 1,877 yards and nine touchdowns to eight interceptions in 10 games with the Panthers this season.

At 4-7, the Buccaneers are on the outside looking in and look to break out of their second losing slump of the season.

Chiefs head to the Frozen Tundra on SNF

With the AFC crown still up for grabs, the Chiefs enter Week 13 coming off a come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watch the Chiefs vs. the Packers on Sunday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT LIVE on the TSN Network, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Mahomes and the Chiefs trailed rookie Aidan O'Connell's Raiders by a pair of touchdowns and rallied in the second half to win 31-17.

Mahomes finished the game 27 of 34 passing for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Isiah Pacheco chipped in with 55 rushing yards and two majors.

Love is also coming off a statement game as he posted his third three-touchdown performance of the season against the Lions.

The Utah State product completed 22 passes for 268 yards and rushed for 39 on three carries.

NCAA championship weekend on TSN, TSN+

It all comes down to this, the final week of action before bowl season begins.

Teams battle across the conferences for supremacy, and you can find the action on TSN and TSN+ on Friday and Saturday.

It starts on Friday with No. 5 Oregon taking on No. 3 Washington State in the final Pac-12 battle before 10 of the 12 members of the conference depart for new conferences after this season.

Bo Nix is one of the Heisman Trophy favourites this season, and he leads Oregon as they seek retribution for their only defeat of the season. They lost a thriller against Washington State in October, 36-33.

Watch Oregon battle Washington State LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Friday, Dec. 1, with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Coverage starts early on Saturday, with College Gameday kicking off at 9am ET / 6am PT to set the stage before the Big 12 championship, featuring No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas, kicks off the action at Noon ET / 9am PT.

The Texas Longhorns finished their season with one loss, against Oklahoma in October, and rolled over Texas Tech, 57-7 in their matchup a week ago to cap off a strong regular season.

Watch Oklahoma State battle Texas LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Noon ET / 9am PT.

No. 25 SMU takes on No. 17 Tulane for the AAC title in the second game of an NCAA tripleheader, starting at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

The final battle on TSN2 pits No. 4 Florida State, who are fighting for a playoff spot, against No. 15 Louisville for the ACC title. FSU finished an undefeated regular season by beating the Florida Gators 24-15 last weekend.

Watch Florida State take on Louisville LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

TSN+ subscribers have access to a few more conference championships, including Miami (Ohio) against Toledo for the MAC championship at Noon ET / 9am PT, Appalachian State taking on Troy for the Sun Belt championship and Prairie View A&M battling Florida A&M for the SWAC championship at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Southern Illinois matches up with Idaho to open the FCS playoffs in the late slot, with kickoff set for 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Check the entire TSN+ streaming schedule here for more information on games and times.

Soccer on TSN, TSN+

With the final qualification round completed and the 24-team field set, groups for the 2024 are next on the docket as Euro 2024 inches ever closer.

Germany will be hosting the Euro Cup for the first time since unification - West Germany served as hosts for the tournament in 1988 - and they are expected to field one of the strongest squads, alongside England and France.

You can watch the group draw special on Saturday, with coverage beginning at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT on TSN3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

TSN+ subscribers can find action on the pitch all throughout the weekend, with LaLiga games streaming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Las Palmas battle Getafe on Friday, which can be streamed at 2:54pm ET / 11:54am PT. On Saturday, both Real Madrid and Girona, who share the spot at the top of the table with identical 11-2-1 records will be in action.

Girona takes on Valencia at 7:54am ET / 4:54am PT on Saturday, while Real Madrid is in action against Granada at Noon ET / 9am PT.

Canadian striker Cyle Larin leads Mallorca on Sunday against Alaves, which is streaming at 7:54am ET / 4:54am PT.

Check the entire TSN+ streaming schedule here for more information on games and times.

Golf on TSN

Tiger Woods is back on the links, as his Hero World Challenge is taking place in the Bahamas this weekend.

TSN has the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch Tiger Woods in action for the first time since the 2023 Masters LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting on Saturday at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT.

The tournament wraps up on Sunday, with coverage on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT.

NBA on TSN, TSN+

Doubleheader action kicks off NBA weekend coverage on TSN, with the Toronto Raptors hosting the New York Knicks on Friday.

The Raptors picked up a big win against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and have a chance to build upon it with a matchup against another strong foe in the Knicks, who have won seven of their last 10.

Watch the Raptors take on the Knicks LIVE on TSN3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

A marquee Western Conference matchup completes the doubleheader, with the defending-champion Denver Nuggets travelling to the desert to take on the Suns at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Saturday features more NBA action throughout the day, with the Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Clippers at 4pm ET / 1pm PT, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Dallas Mavericks at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, both on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

TSN+ subscribers have access to the Cleveland Cavaliers battling the Detroit Pistons at 7pm ET / 4pm PT, and the Nuggets taking on the Sacramento Kings at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

NHL on TSN

Regional NHL action aplenty on TSN this weekend, with both the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets available to viewers in their respective regions.

On Friday, the Senators play their first game since a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of the Florida Panthers on Monday. They take on the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are coming off a loss against the Montreal Canadiens.

Viewers in the Senators region can watch the game LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Meanwhile, the Jets take on rookie phenom Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.

Viewers in the Jets region can watch them take on the Blackhawks LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Combat sports on TSN, TSN+

UFC Fight Night, headlined by Beneil Dariush fighting Arman Tsarukyan, kicks off on Saturday on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Catch the preliminary fights, with coverage starting at 5pm ET / 2pm PT, before the main event opens up at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

Meanwhile, subscribers to TSN+ can watch AEW on Friday and Saturday.

The action begins with AEW Rampage on Friday evening, streaming on TSN+ at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

AEW Collision gets rolling on TSN+ starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.