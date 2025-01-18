ATLANTA (AP) — The Falcons brought Jeff Ulbrich back to Atlanta, naming their former assistant as defensive coordinator on Saturday night.

Ulbrich, who spent much of last season as the New York Jets' interim coach, takes over a defense that earned criticism from first-year coach Raheem Morris for the team's 8-9 finish. Coordinator Jimmy Lake was fired a week ago.

The Falcons ranked 23rd in total defense and in points allowed. The defense ranked last in sacks through nine games. A late-season surge wasn't enough to prevent a seventh consecutive losing season.

The Falcons interviewed Ulbrich on Wednesday, four days after firing Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers.

Ulbrich was 3-9 as interim coach after the Jets fired Robert Saleh.

Ulbrich interviewed for the Jets’ full-time head coaching job on Monday. He was an assistant for Atlanta from 2015-20.

The hiring of Ulbrich creates a reunion with Morris. During his six seasons with Atlanta, Ulbrich served as linebackers coach (2015-19) and assistant head coach/linebackers (2020). He was elevated to interim defensive coordinator when Morris served Atlanta's interim coach for the final 11 games of 2020.

The announcement from the Falcons came only hours after the team announced an interview with former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus.

The interview with Eberflus completed a fast-moving one-week search in which the Falcons also spoke with former San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown, Green Bay passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley, former Cincinnati assistant Lou Anarumo and Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

