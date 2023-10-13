FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 6

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of games in hopes of building the ultimate eight-leg parlay on FanDuel. We came so close last week, going 6-for-8 on the week, so we’re due!

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week. Just save the image below and add your own pick to the middle square if you want in on the parlay.

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 6 of the NFL season.

Best Bets - Week 6

Eric Cohen - Dallas Goedert over 39.5 receiving yards (-110)

Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles

For Philadelphia Eagles fans and Dallas Goedert fantasy managers, the first four weeks were pretty painful as Goedert struggled to be involved in the Eagles’ offence.

Then last week a breakthrough, as the Eagles tight end delivered with eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.

I see this situation as similar to A.J. Brown, who was quiet for the first two weeks but has been a monster now three weeks in a row. The Eagles are getting into a rhythm offensively, and I think we can take advantage of a low number for Goedert before he starts putting up consistent numbers like he has done in the past.

Give me the over 39.5 receiving yards as we look to stay perfect!

Connor Ford: Calvin Ridley Over 62.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Calvin Ridley Jacksonville Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have been a fantastic matchup to target wide receiver props. Through five weeks, they have allowed the second-most receptions and yards to the position. I’ve seen enough of this Colts secondary to feel confident in Calvin Ridley’s production this week.

Although Ridley had an inconsistent start to the season, he’s coming off an impressive 122-yard performance against a formidable Bills defence. He has also proven that he can get the job done in this matchup – he went for 101 yards on eight receptions against the Colts in Week 1.

Christian Kirk has seen more targets in this Jaguars offence so far, but Ridley still leads the team with a healthy 36.6 per cent air yards share. Six different receivers have recorded at least 70 yards against the Colts this season and I like Ridley to add to that tally on Sunday.

Chris Brieda - Jordan Addison over 53.5 receiving yards (-114)

Jordan Addison Minnesota Vikings

With Justin Jefferson headed to the IR, Jordan Addison is now the main man in the Minnesota Vikings’ passing attack.

Even with Jefferson in the Vikings offence, Addison was able to find himself a bundle of targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns:

Week 1 — 6 targets, 4 receptions, 61 yds, 1 TD

Week 2 — 5 targets, 3 receptions, 72 yds, 1 TD

Week 3 — 8 targets, 6 receptions, 52 yds

Week 4 — 1 target, 0 receptions, 0 yds

Week 5 — 9 targets, 6 receptions, 64 yds, 1 TD

He has gone over the 53.5 mark in three of five outings this season, even with the league’s top receiver on the field with him.

Now, he’s the number one option for gunslinger Kirk Cousins, going up against a Chicago Bears defence ranked 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game through five weeks.

Earlier this week, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he expects to “hit the gas” with Addison on Sunday, hinting at wanting to unleash their rookie wideout against Chicago.

I like him to go over 53.5 this Sunday in a game that should allow for him to have an abundance of opportunities

Ezekiel Elliott New England Patriots

This is more of a fade to the Las Vegas Raiders because I think they’re a really bad football team.

Don’t get me wrong, I know the New England Patriots aren’t exactly the 1972 Miami Dolphins, but this is a perfect bounce-back spot against a team they have a ton of familiarity with, specifically against Josh McDaniels and Jimmy Garoppolo.

I also think Bill Belichick is entering a point where he’s coaching for his job considering how this team has fared through 5 weeks.

Let’s also consider who the Patriots have played:

Philadelphia

Dallas

NY Jets

New Orleans

Miami

Top defences and offences all over the place.

The Raiders are neither. I think New England at worse keeps it close, maybe even wins outright.

Give me Patriots +3.5 as my best bet this week.

Christian Marin - Ty Conklin over 2.5 receptions (-148)

I never thought I would take the New York Jets or anyone on the New York Jets for my best bet after Aaron Rodgers went down, but somehow I find myself rolling with Ty Conklin the week the Jets take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Conklin has had at least five targets in each of the four games that Zach Wilson has started and made at least three catches in each of those games and four or more catches in three of those games.

Philadelphia has given up the 13th most yards to tight ends and 15th most receptions to tight ends, but tight ends are catching 82 per cent of their targets against the Eagles - ranking the fourth highest in the NFL.

We don’t need big yards from Conklin, even though he has 50 or more receiving yards in three of the last four games, we just need him to make three catches to get us another green checkmark on the FanDuel app.

Detroit Lions Celebrate

Three points? Three little points for the DETROIT LIONS? I’m insulted for them.

The Lions slot right behind the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC. Then there’s everyone else, and somewhere amongst the rest are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Don’t be fooled by their 3-1 record, the Bucs are a mediocre team with an average QB. Sure, Detroit’s secondary is banged up, but with Aidan Hutchinson in his face, Baker Mayfield won't have time to exploit it

On to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow is back and that’s what I’m banking on. And even if he’s not 100 per cent, that calf is definitely getting better. We saw him use his legs for the first time last week, but it’s not his legs that I love. It’s the look in his eyes.

The Bengals are eyeing 3-3 headed into the bye after a disastrous start. It doesn’t matter who they’re playing, give me Joe Cool by less than a field goal against almost anybody in this spot.

Aidan Thakkar - Chicago/Minnesota over 43.5 points (-115)

Justin Fields Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are the two worst teams in the NFC North and the MAIN reason for this comes from the defensive side of the ball.

In my opinion, 43.5 is just way too low to stay away from. The Bears have hit that in every single one of their games, and while the Vikings are just 3-for-5 against the number, the Bears defence is the worst defence the Vikings have seen all season.

Take the over.

The odds on this 8-leg parlay are +10543* and $10 would pay $1,054.35 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change.