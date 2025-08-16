Fields, Jets' passing game sputter in two drives in loss to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields and the New York Jets' passing offense were grounded against the Giants.

At least the running game looks ready for the regular season.

Fields, signed to a two-year, $40 million deal in the offseason to replace Aaron Rodgers as the Jets’ starting quarterback, went just 1 of 5 for 4 yards in two series in their 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants as the starting offense mostly stuck to the ground Saturday night.

With Fields running the offense, the Jets ran the ball 13 times for 55 yards — with the quarterback even surpassing his passing total by getting 5 yards on his lone rush.

Trailing 7-0 after the Giants scored on their opening drive, the Jets opened their second possession by running 10 straight plays before an incompletion by Fields on third-and-2 to Garrett Wilson — his former college teammate at Ohio State. The Jets settled for a 38-yard field goal by Nick Folk to cap the drive.

Fields and all the offensive starters other than rookie right tackle Armand Membou were then done for the night, with Adrian Martinez and the backups taking over.

In his preseason debut last Saturday, Fields was 3 of 4 for 42 yards and ran for a 13-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play, 79-yard drive in his lone series against Green Bay.

Fields and the Jets’ passing offense have been among the team's biggest question marks this summer because they have struggled to produce consistently in training camp. There have also been very few long throws by Fields, with lots of dump-offs and checkdowns.

First-year coach Aaron Glenn, though, has insisted that Fields has been developing nicely and doing everything asked of him. Fields has also said focusing on his faith has helped him block out the criticisms that affected him during his first four NFL seasons.

But fans who were antsy about the passing offense heading into this game likely won't feel any better now.

And with the starters uncertain to play in the preseason finale next Friday night at home against Philadelphia — teams often sit out their first-teamers — Fields and the offense might have to wait to ease those concerns until the regular-season opener on Sept. 7 against Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Things actually got off to a promising start against the Giants with Fields' first pass of the game completed to rookie tight end Mason Taylor. But he threw three straight incompletions to end the drive, leading to a punt.

Meanwhile, Martinez was 12 of 21 for 114 yards and an interception before being replaced by Brady Cook in the third quarter. Cook, an undrafted rookie from Missouri, threw a 4-yard TD pass to rookie Quentin Skinner — who made a diving grab — in the fourth quarter.

