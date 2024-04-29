JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry is trying to get back in the league after sitting out last season.

The 31-year-old Landry will take part in Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp May 10-11, a chance to prove he’s fully healthy following a nagging ankle injury in 2022.

Landry has played nine NFL seasons, including four in Miami and four in Cleveland. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal with his hometown New Orleans Saints in 2022 but finished with 25 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown – all career lows. He missed eight games and landed on injured reserve that December.

“I don’t have a price, I just want an opportunity to EARN my value on a team that recognizes it and wants to win a CHAMPIONSHIP!!!” Landry posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, last month.

He has since posted workout videos showing him running routes and catching passes.

Landry has 713 career catches for 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns. He made five consecutive Pro Bowls beginning in 2015, the first three with the Dolphins and the last two with the Browns.

If the Jaguars decide to sign him, he would give them another veteran in a receiving corps that features Christian Kirk and free-agent addition Gabe Davis.

Jacksonville selected LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd pick in last week’s NFL draft. Landry also played at LSU and is one of several standout pros from the Southeastern Conference power, a list topped by Odell Beckham Jr., Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Landry could be a potential upgrade from Zay Jones, who missed eight games last season while dealing with hamstring and knee injuries. Jones is scheduled to count $10.7 million against the team’s salary cap in 2024, a significant payout for a guy expected to be a No. 4 receiver at best.

