Tommy Rees appears to be the latest name to exit Tuscaloosa.

The Athletic's Zac Jackson reports the Cleveland Browns are working to hire the former Alabama offensive coordinator as tight ends coach under Kevin Stefanski with a role in the overall development of the passing game.

The exodus at the Crimson Tide of both coaches and players comes with the retirement of Nick Saban after 17 years with the team and the appointment of former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer as his replacement.

Rees, 31, spent 2023 as the Tide's OC after three seasons in the same role at alma mater Notre Dame.

Rees's previous NFL experience came as an offensive assistant with the San Diego Chargers in 2016 under Mike McCoy.