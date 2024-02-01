Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans tight end Antony Auclair has announced his retirement.

Auclair hadn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2021, when he caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown with the Texans. He had played for the Buccaneers from 2017-20 and spent part of the 2022 season on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.

“After a year away from the game filled with introspection, soul-searching and meaningful moments, I’ve arrived at a decision that marks the end of an era for me — I chose to retire from professional football,” Auclair said in an Instagram post. “This past year has been a unique journey of self-discovery, giving me the time and space to reflect on my passion, my purpose and what truly matters in this next chapter of life.”

Auclair, 30, finishes his career with 15 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown in 56 games. The Canadian tight end signed with the Bucs in 2017 as an undrafted free agent from Laval University in Quebec.

