Mitch Morse has called it a career.

The veteran centre announced his retirement on Thursday after a 10-year career.

Morse, 32, spent 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in all 17 games.

"The things I'll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field," Morse said in a statement. "Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly.

I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons."

A native of Austin, TX, Morse was originally taken with the 49th overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Mizzou.

After four seasons with the Chiefs, he signed with the Bills ahead of the 2019 season where he would spend five seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Cut last spring as a cap casualty, he signed a two-year, $10.5 million deal with the Jags.

With Morse's retirement, the Jags will eat $3.2 million of dead cap and free up $2.25 million of cap space.