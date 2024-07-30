A.J. Klein is hanging up his cleats.

The former Buffalo Bills linebacker announced his retirement from football on social media on Tuesday, his 33rd birthday.

He appeared in two regular-season and two playoff games with the Bills last season.

"I want to thank my coaches and all the fans who have supported me throughout my career," Klein wrote. "Without your unwavering support, I would not have been able to achieve all that I have in this game. I am truly grateful for the memories and experiences that I have gained over the years."

A native of Appleton, WI, Klein was originally taken with the 148th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Iowa State by the Carolina Panthers.

He went on to appear in 146 games over 11 seasons with the Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Bills, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

For his career, Klein recorded 465 tackles, four interceptions including a pick-six and 15.5 sacks.