Taulia Tagovailoa's collegiate career appears at its end.

247 Sports' Matt Zenitz reports the former Maryland quarterback was denied an NCAA waiver for another year of eligibility and will now enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Taulia Tagovailoa is set to enter the NFL draft, sources tell @247Sports.



The former Maryland star QB, who recently entered the transfer portal, had been pursuing an NCAA waiver for another year of eligibility but sounds like the waiver isn’t going to be approved.… pic.twitter.com/jC9NOikI7K — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 16, 2024

The younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Taigovailoa, Taigovailoa spent the past four seasons with the Terrapins after transferring from his brother's alma mater, Alabama.

Should the waiver have been granted, Taigovailoa was likely to have played elsewhere, having recently entered the transfer portal.

In 12 games last season, the Ewa Beach, HI native threw for 3,377 yards on 290-for-437 passing with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added another five TDs rushing.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to get underway on Apr. 25 in Detroit.