Eddie Hill has died at the age of 67.

The Miami Dolphins confirmed the passing of the running back on Monday.

A native of Nashville, Hill appeared in 75 games across six seasons from 1979 to 1984.

Originally taken with a second-round pick out of Memphis, Hill spent the first two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams before a 1981 trade to the Dolphins with whom he spent his final four campaigns.

For his career, Hill rushed for 443 yards on 120 carries with a pair of touchdowns. He also added a pair of receiving majors.

In 2018, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel spoke to Hill as part of a feature on the declining health of a number of former Dolphins players. Hill told the outlet's Chris Perkins that he was in remission from brain cancer and believed that he might be showing signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Still, Hill said that he didn't regret his football career.

"Every life has a purpose and football was one of those biblical, scriptural things that I learned early in life that applied to me, the gift," Hill said. "And recently, in the last 10-15 years, I’ve learned that purpose and I live that purpose."