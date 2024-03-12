Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota is signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 30-year-old from Honolulu spent the 2023 season with the Eagles, playing in three games and completing 15 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.

A former Heisman Trophy winner during his time at Oregon, Mariota was originally drafted second overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2015. Mariota played five seasons for the Titans before spending time with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21) and Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

In 90 career games, Mariota has thrown for 15,820 yards, 93 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.