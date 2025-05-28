OTTAWA - Former professional players Antony Auclair and Michael O'Connor have earned roster spots on Canada's national men's flag football team.

The two were among 12 players named to the squad following its national identification camp. Canada will be looking to qualify for the '28 Summer Games in Los Angeles where flag football will make its Olympic debut.

The six-foot-six 256-pound Auclair, from Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., retired last year after spending time as a tight end with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-20), Houston Texans (2021, and Tennessee Titans (2022).

Auclair had 15 catches for 131 yards and one touchdown in 56 career regular-season games. The 32-year-old was with the Bucs when they won Super Bowl LV.

He also helped Laval win the Vanier Cup in 2016.

The six-foot-four 230-pound O'Connor led the University of British Columbia to a Vanier Cup title in 2015.

O'Connor, from Ottawa, was selected in the third round of the 2019 CFL draft by the Toronto Argonauts. He also spent time with the Calgary Stampeders (2021) and B.C. Lions (2022).

"We could not be more excited about the 12 athletes named to the final roster and the four alternates selected to represent Canada," head coach Paul LaPolice said in a statement. "We look forward to building a professional environment that supports their continued growth and prepares them to compete at the highest levels of international flag football."

Also named to the team were receivers Jeanslee Alexis (Laval, Que.), James Drysdale (Terrebonne, Que.), Trivel Pinto (Langley, B.C.) and François Rocheleau (Montreal), cornerbacks Guillaume Beland (Montreal) and Jean-Sébastien Belisle (Trois-Rivières, Que.), halfbacks Émile Chênevert and Maxym Lavallée (both Quebec City), rusher Philippe Pharand (Montreal) and defensive back Keyshawn Upshaw (Ottawa).

Defensive backs Jean-Daniel Chevalier (Boisbriand, Que.) and Domenic Horvath (Winnipeg), quarterback Myles Gibbon (Laval) and receiver AJ Gomes (Montreal) were named as alternates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.