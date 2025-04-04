The Carolina Panthers announced the passing of linebacker Dean Wells on Friday.

He was 54.

Wells had been diagnosed with cancer in 2023.

A native of Louisville, Wells was taken with the 85th overall pick of the 1993 NFL Draft out of Kentucky by the Seattle Seahawks.

Wells was a standout with the Wildcats, setting the UK record for most sacks in a game with 5.0 in 1992.

After six seasons with the Seahawks, he joined the Panthers for the final three seasons of his career.

In 129 games over nine seasons, Wells recorded 529 tackles, 2.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Wells is survived by his wife and two sons.