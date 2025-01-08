The Toronto Argonauts have a hole to fill in their receiving corps.

Makai Polk, who cracked the 1,000-yard plateau with Toronto last season as a CFL rookie, has signed a contract with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound Polk registered 61 catches for 1,024 yards and five TDs in 17 regular-season games with Toronto last year.

The East Division all-star added 14 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown in three playoff games for the Grey Cup-champion Argos

The 23-year-old caught four passes for 42 yards in the Argos’ 41-24 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Nov. 17.

Polk, who previously had stints with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants, was among 13 players signed to reserve/futures contracts by the Falcons (8-9), who missed the NFL playoffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.