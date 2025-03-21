The Aaron Rodgers show has rolled into the Steel City.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reports the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player is touring the Pittsburgh Steelers' facility Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter cautions, though, that a deal between the two sides isn't believed to be close.

The 41-year-old quarterback is currently without a team after his release from the New York Jets earlier this month.

The Steelers currently have one QB under contract in Mason Rudolph. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields started games for the team in 2024 with the latter having joined the Jets and the former still a free agent himself.

The market for Rodgers's services is not believed to be a big one. The Minnesota Vikings seemingly distanced themselves from a pursuit earlier in the week with a bode of confidence given to J.J. McCarthy, who missed the entirety of his rookie season through injury. The New York Giants are also believed to be interested in Rodgers, but have also spoken to veterans Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston.

Potentially heading into a 21st NFL season, Rodgers' two-year tenure with the Jets was a disappointing one. His 2023 campaign ended in Week 1's opening drive when he tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills. Last season, he started all 17 games for the 5-12 team, throwing for 3,897 yards on 368-for-584 passing with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

A 10-time Pro Bowler, Rodgers's 248 games played are seventh-most all-time among QBs.