A familiar face is returning to the Seattle Seahawks' quarterbacks room.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team has signed Drew Lock.

Lock, 28, spent the 2023 season with the team after coming over from the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade.

A native of Columbia, MO, Lock spent the 2024 season with the New York Giants. He appeared in eight games, starting five of them, and threw for 1,071 yards on 107-for-189 passing with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Originally taken with the 42nd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mizzou, Lock has thrown for 6,354 yards on 576-for-967 passing with 34 TDs and 28 picks in 36 career games.

Lock is set to serve as backup to the newly signed Sam Darnold.