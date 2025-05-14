Jordan Poyer isn't retired yet, but when that day comes, he hopes it's with the Buffalo Bills.

The free-agent safety appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday and said he hopes to play in 2025.

Poyer, 34, spent 2024 with Miami Dolphins after seven seasons with the Bills.

"Last year was an extremely tough year on so many levels," Poyer said. "Our team wasn't very good. I didn't play as well as I wanted to play. It was just a really tough year. Obviously, transitioning from Buffalo to Miami, cultures being different, systems being different, it just didn't work out the way that anybody had hoped. But at the same time, I'm thankful for it all, thankful for all the moments, all the friendships. Would I like to play again? Absolutely. Whatever that looks like...it'd be dope, it'd be ideal to have a fantasy ending and be able to retire a Bill, but who knows? I'm just being an open book right now, really enjoying life for what it is."

Poyer, who also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, acknowledges the free-agent market isn't exactly robust.

"The safety market has always been kinda that 'Do we give them the money or do we not?'" Poyer said. "It's almost like the running back money. It's almost like 'Do we pay these safeties who are coming and playing 80 plays a game and having to come downhill and hitting these All-Pro running backs all day?' It depends on, I guess, the system that you're in, the connections that you have. There's a lot of really talented safeties out there that should be getting their bags, but that's just the market and how it is right now. You can kinda see that in some of the days that are taking place. But I'm all for all the safeties in the league getting as much money as they can."

A native of Dallas, OR, Poyer was a seventh-round pick out of Oregon State in 2013.

Over 12 seasons with the Dolphins, Bills, Browns and Eagles, Poyer has recorded 904 tackles, 24 interceptions, including a pick-six and 12.0 sacks in 171 games played.