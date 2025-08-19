Could a reunion in Orchard Park be in the cards for Gabe Davis?

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reports the 26-year-old free-agent wide receiver is set for a visit to his former club, the Buffalo Bills, on Wednesday.

Davis, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after one season this past May, is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second time on Tuesday. Dulac notes that the Steelers had medical concerns with the Central Florida product during their first visit.

A native of Sanford, FL, Davis was originally selected with the 128th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He went on to appear in 64 games over four seasons for the Bills, hauling in 163 receptions for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns. His biggest moment in a Bills uniform came during a 2023 AFC Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs in which he recorded eight receptions for 201 yards and four TDs in the team's 42-36 overtime defeat.

Davis signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jags in the spring of 2024. His lone campaign with the team was a disappointing one. Davis played in 10 games last season, recording 20 catches for 239 yards and two TDs. It was the lowest offensive output of his five-year career.

The Steelers' receiving corps is led by DK Metcalf, acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason, veteran free-agent signing Robert Woods and slot man Calvin Austin III.